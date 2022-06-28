Aprio Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,269 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 34,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,962,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $292.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.47 and its 200-day moving average is $340.27. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.