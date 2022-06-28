Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $86.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.43 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

