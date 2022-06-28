Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 158,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 37,280 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.