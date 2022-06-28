Lincoln Capital Corp Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $7,918,804,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Tesla by 38,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after buying an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $1,447,578,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Tesla by 3,344.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $659,544,000 after buying an additional 598,366 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $734.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $773.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $894.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $761.50 billion, a PE ratio of 99.70, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.46 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,823,980.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 413,169 shares of company stock worth $365,584,809. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $887.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

