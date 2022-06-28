Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 29,925 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,925 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $86.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.43 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.02. The company has a market capitalization of $139.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.