Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 98 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 15,083 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $213.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $134.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.23.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

