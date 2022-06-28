Lincoln Capital Corp Has $287,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lincoln Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,913,647,000 after purchasing an additional 108,959 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,785,441,000 after purchasing an additional 560,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,616,574,000 after purchasing an additional 170,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.23.

NYSE:UNP opened at $213.85 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.21. The company has a market cap of $134.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.43%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

