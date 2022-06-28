Chronos Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 3.5% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 86,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 48,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 209.1% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 40,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 64,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.20. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

