Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises about 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $33,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $92.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale increased their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.91.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

