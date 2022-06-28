iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s 5th Largest Position

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,338 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $13,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 91.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $618,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 66,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.09. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

