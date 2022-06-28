Burt Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,179 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $1,507,971,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,311 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $220,119,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $124.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $340.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.17. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

