NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Wedbush

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wedbush from $139.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.32.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.38 and a 200 day moving average of $133.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,459,000 after acquiring an additional 102,792 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

