Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 25,566 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,566 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $2,609,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 59.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 147.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 56,243 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.