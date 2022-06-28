Rede Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rede Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,759 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Intel by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.