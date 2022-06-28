Carmel Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

