Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,962 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,032 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Intel by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after buying an additional 3,500,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.24.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

