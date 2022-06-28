Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $419.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $111.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $435.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

