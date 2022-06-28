Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,536 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 45,793 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 601,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,874,000 after buying an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

