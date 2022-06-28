Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.1% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.7% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

NYSE:LMT opened at $419.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

