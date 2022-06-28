Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 61 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,953 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veery Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 16.4% during the first quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.1% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,958 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 19.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.1% during the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 13,052 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 89,519 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce stock opened at $181.31 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.67. The company has a market capitalization of $180.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.02, for a total transaction of $496,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,443 shares of company stock worth $19,855,977 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

