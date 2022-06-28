Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 31,193 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,193 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $232.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.56. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.