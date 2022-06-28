iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Boosted by Divergent Wealth Advisors

Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $22,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 431.1% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 140,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after acquiring an additional 113,780 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,655,000 after buying an additional 304,925 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,320,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 54.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $114.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.13 and a 200-day moving average of $123.02. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

