Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

