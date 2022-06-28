Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 21.1% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% in the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,054,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,486,000 after buying an additional 55,108 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 55.6% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 26,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.7% in the first quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of BAC opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $260.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

