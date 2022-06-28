Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 104.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

