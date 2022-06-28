Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.8% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $292.45 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

