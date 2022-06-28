Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $13.75 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.7% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 10.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Intuit by 0.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $404.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $400.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.56.

Intuit Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.