Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 597 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $22,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $181.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.03.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

