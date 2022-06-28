Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.23 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,228,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $203.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

