Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,544 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 3.0% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Target by 32.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

Shares of Target stock opened at $149.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.69.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

