Northcape Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,697 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 50.5% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $133.59 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.57.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

