AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after acquiring an additional 533,468 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 55.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in AT&T by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $148.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

