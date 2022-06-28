Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 833 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lincoln Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 27,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 464.4% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $244.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $130.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.72.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

