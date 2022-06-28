Chiron Capital Management LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,940 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $445,151,000 after purchasing an additional 787,670 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup dropped their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $77.68 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.70. The company has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

