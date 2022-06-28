Sitrin Capital Management LLC Takes $5.34 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,736 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,343,000. Starbucks accounts for about 2.7% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,189,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $77.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.70.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

