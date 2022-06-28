Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 16,759 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,759 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 4.1% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $46,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,024,000 after purchasing an additional 282,559 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV opened at $134.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.