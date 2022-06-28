Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 562,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,086,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $636.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $633.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $738.97.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $873.86.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

