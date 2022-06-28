Veracity Capital LLC Sells 191 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,939 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $124.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.17. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $340.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

