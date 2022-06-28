Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $666,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,470 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $124.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.17.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

