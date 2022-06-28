Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 108.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,773,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 377.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,934,000 after buying an additional 287,177 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

SHY stock opened at $82.55 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.94 and a 52-week high of $86.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

