Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $318,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average is $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

