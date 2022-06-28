MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $587,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

NYSE:TMO opened at $543.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $572.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $492.01 and a twelve month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

