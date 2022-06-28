MJP Associates Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

