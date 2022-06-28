MJP Associates Inc. ADV Makes New $376,000 Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 110,487 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS stock opened at $94.54 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.49. The stock has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

