Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 220 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.36 and a 52-week high of $124.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.58.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

