18,296 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,402,000 after acquiring an additional 632,062 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,401,000 after acquiring an additional 326,108 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,095,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,560,000 after acquiring an additional 241,641 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,366,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,738,000 after acquiring an additional 34,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $138.00 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.39.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

