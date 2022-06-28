Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 5,406 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 336,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,907,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,776,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,947,000 after acquiring an additional 20,231 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $262.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.62. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on EL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.60.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

