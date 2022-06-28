1,297 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Bought by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.
Prologis Profile (Get Rating)
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prologis (PLD)
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- PagerDuty Stock Rides the Digital Operations Management Trend
- Should You Consider Polestar Stock After Its IPO?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How to Profit In The Bear Market
- SentinelOne Stock Looks to Secure a Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.