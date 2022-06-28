Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $21,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its stake in Prologis by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 16,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD stock opened at $120.21 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.77.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 target price on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

