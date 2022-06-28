Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,037 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,165 shares of company stock valued at $21,328,796 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $96.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.95. The company has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.